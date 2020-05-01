3 pieces of good news you may have missed while you were obsessing about the coronavirus

It’s Friday, and much of the news this week has been especially grim, so we thought you could use a dose of hope. Here are a few positive stories you might have missed as you were inundated with updates about the coronavirus pandemic:
- Greenhouse gas emissions set to fall 8%. A report by the International Energy Agency says that greenhouse gas emissions are dropping at an “unprecedented rate, almost twice as large as all previous declines since the end of World War II combined.” Huzzah. Emissions are 5% lower than the first quarter last year and are expected to drop 8% by the end of the year. The steep drop in pollution has spurred good news around the world: The Himalayas are now visible in India for the first time in decades, and over 150,000 flamingos have taken over Mumbai.
- Penis face masks raise over $60,000. A Utah woman’s Cockblock Corona Masks continue to raise money for the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition. “When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close, kindly back the fuck up,” she says. Order yours here. Disney has taken a page from her playbook with cartoon-face masks for kids; it’s donating 1 million masks, as well as all proceeds to Medshare.
- This video about a senior citizen synchronized swim team will make your day. National Geographic chronicles the Honeys and Bears, a Harlem synchro team, with members in their nineties. (“I would say I really started swimming when I was about 60 years old.”)
