The 5 most important job-search tips for recent college grads

Over the course of a few weeks, soon-to-be graduates saw the job market move from record-low unemployment levels to an economy shedding jobs by the millions as COVID-19 spread around the country. U.S. job openings on Glassdoor dropped to 4.8 million— a decline of 20.5% —between March 9 and April 6, 2020. One in two internship openings (52%) closed between March 9 and late April, according to Glassdoor research. And as the unemployment rate spikes, new graduates may wonder what prospects lie ahead.

The good news is that there are still companies that are hiring, says Alison Sullivan, economic communications research manager at Glassdoor. While travel and tourism industries have been hit hard, some technology sectors, essential retailers, and financial services companies are still hiring, she says. “It’s really looking at within the industry that you’re looking to enter after graduation. Where are the companies that are still hiring, that are still being nimble during this uncertain time?” she says.

As the Class of 2020 prepares to enter the job market, here is some job-finding insight from industry experts:

Look where the jobs are

Job boards aren’t always the most effective way to find a job, but leading career websites and platforms have created COVID-19-specific resources that show who’s hiring and share useful information about job hunting. Glassdoor has created a job search hub with the latest in-demand jobs and remote work opportunities, as well as a hiring surge explorer, which lists companies actively hiring for multiple roles. LinkedIn has a COVID-19-focused editorial section and a running list of who’s hiring now. Indeed also has a COVID-19 resource center with a job search function.

Beyond those resources, look for specialized job boards, says Jill Tipograph, cofounder of Early Stage Careers, a career consulting firm that specializes in career coaching for college students and graduates. She recommends targeting industry- or location-specific boards. Some examples include MediaBistro (media, marketing), Built In NYC (startups and tech), Idealist.org (philanthropy, non-profits, government), and others. Invest in those that allow you to narrow searches in areas of focus, geography, experience level, duration, and date of posting. And be sure to create job alerts on Google, LinkedIn, Indeed, and others, so you get notifications when relevant jobs are posted.

Get creative

While you may have a vision for how you want your career to play out, there are lots of ways to get valuable experience, says Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of staffing firm LaSalle Network. “You may have to take a job as a temporary employee. You may have to take a job as a contract assignment to get your foot in the door,” he says.

LaSalle’s research shows that more students are now willing to embrace the opportunities that come their way. In February 2020 polling, 75% were not open to a temporary role, and 72% stated their desired compensation was between $41,000 and $72,000. April 2020 polling revealed that 89% of respondents are willing to take a temporary role, and 92% are willing to adjust their compensation expectations and potentially accept a role that is at a lower starting salary than desired.