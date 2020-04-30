Apple ekes out 1% growth in March quarter despite coronavirus

Apple reported a year-over-year growth of 1% in the first quarter of the year as the coronavirus pandemic descended.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $58.3 billion.

Apple’s services business had a big quarter, pushed up by users sheltering in place with more time for video streaming and gaming. Apple earned $13.5 billion in services revenue, up 17% from the $11.5 billion it reported in the same quarter last year.

“Despite COVID-19’s unprecedented global impact, we’re proud to report that Apple grew for the quarter, driven by an all-time record in Services and a quarterly record for Wearables,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

Revenue from wearables was $6.3 billion, up from $5.1 billion in last year’s March quarter.

Other highlights:

iPhone revenue fell to $29 billion from $31 billion last year Mac revenue was $5.4 billion, down slightly from the $5.5 billion last year iPad revenue was $4.4 billion, down from $4.9 billion last year



“Everyone knew that March would be rough for Apple,” said eMarketer principal analyst Yoram Wurmser in a statement. “But given the effects of coronavirus on supply chains in China and demand everywhere, Apple’s performance was pretty solid in Q2.”