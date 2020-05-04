How businesses can make positive change during the pandemic

As businesses struggle to survive the pandemic, some might emerge with better social and environmental practices. In a new book, Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire , Harvard Business School professor Rebecca Henderson explains why companies need to tackle issues like inequality and climate change. Now she believes that the coronavirus crisis may spur some of those positive changes to happen faster than they otherwise would have.

The pandemic is forcing companies to think about purpose

Businesses typically value short-term profits above all else. “In some important ways, we’ve mistaken focusing on profits as a goal, when it really should be a means,” Henderson says. Companies obviously need to profit to survive. But she makes the case that they should be centered on a deeper purpose.

“I think one of the things the pandemic is doing is making that argument very clear: Human society is about more than making money,” she says. “It feels to me now as if business is stepping forward and saying, you know, actually, we’re here to deliver groceries, or create good jobs, or provide the prosperity that this society needs to thrive. Suddenly a whole realm of language has become available to many managers.”

There’s a huge difference, obviously, between companies that are serious about making a difference and those that adopt a mission statement because they think it makes them sound better. But Henderson believes that the pandemic is leading more businesses to think genuinely about purpose.

Companies are thinking more about inequality

In her book, Henderson talks about three major problems: climate change, inequality and poverty, and institutional degradation or collapse. In meetings with company leaders, she says, it’s been easier for her to raise environmental issues. “When I got to the inequality bit of the conversation, everyone would look at me like, what, isn’t this someone else’s job?” Now, as the pandemic has laid bare existing inequities, it’s impossible to ignore.

“Business people are seeing what we’re all seeing, which is people being forced to put themselves in danger without adequate pay because they don’t have healthcare or they don’t have sick leave or savings,” she says. “The fact that we have this enormous fraction of the population, which is living pretty much right at the edge, and now threatens to go right over it, is no longer something that [companies] don’t have to worry about. It’s right here. It’s clearly in play.”

Her students at Harvard are now using language about the exploitation of the working class “that I would have expected to hear from a lefty, Marxist sociologist 10 years ago,” she says. “In teaching MBAs for 30 years, nobody used language like that with me. Now that conversation has been blown wide open.” She thinks it’s now likely that more companies may adopt practices where employees are seen as being as important to the company’s success as its products and services. Work-life balance may potentially also improve, as managers who have suddenly been forced to work from home become more aware of the challenges of childcare.