The science behind our impatience with social distancing

It may feel like a million years ago, but social distancing measures really only started in earnest in early or mid-March, depending on where you live. Just two months later, mandatory social-distancing guidelines are being lifted, stores are being reopened, and many people are starting to engage more with others.

All of this is happening in a context in which the number of new daily infections in the United States has remained flat. We are still averaging over 20,000 newly identified cases a day.

So why are we as a society so desperate to return to some sense of normalcy, despite the ongoing crisis? Does this reflect a uniquely modern impatience or a short attention span induced by the 24-hour news cycle?

Actually, it indicates that this pandemic has created the hardest kind of decision-making context for humans.

Research on motivation makes a distinction between two motivational systems. The approach system engages when people pursue a goal to achieve a desirable outcome. The avoidance system engages when people pursue a goal to avert some threat or calamity.

Most of the decisions we make in life involve choosing the best out of a set of reasonably good options. These are called approach-approach conflicts. If you are trying to decide which entrée to get at a wonderful restaurant, then you experience a little difficulty as you look back and forth between mouth-watering options, but after you decide, the choice isn’t hard to live with, because you have ended up with a desirable option.

Some decisions involve the choice of a course of action to take in the face of a threat. These choices engage avoidance motivation, but once a choice has been made, you can focus on executing that decision. For instance, if you get laid off from your event-planning job, then you might decide to go into a different industry that feels more secure, such as carpentry. You could have made a different choice, such as going back to school to get a degree, but once you switch careers, it’s about executing that plan as well as possible.