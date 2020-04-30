Amazon, Walmart, Target mega-strike: Here’s what to know about the sprawling protest

Workers across the pandemic’s front lines plan to strike together this Friday, May 1, on International Workers’ Day, to protest what they say are unsafe conditions and a lack of protection from their employers.

Whole Foods, Amazon, Target, and Instacart workers are striking on May 1st pic.twitter.com/nwnMhxxffy — Michael Sainato (@msainat1) April 22, 2020

The May Day General Strike will unite employees at Amazon, Whole Foods, Instacart, Target, Shipt, FedEx, and Walmart in a single, sprawling effort. According to a press release cited by The Intercept, workers—mostly non-unionized, given their employers’ notorious union-busting reputations—will call in sick or walk off the job during their lunch break, picketing outside their warehouses and storefronts. At some sites, rank-and-file union members will stand alongside them.

While Trader Joe’s is not named in press materials, a coalition of workers for the chain recently tweeted support for the strike, encouraging workers not “at risk” to join in and imploring customers, “Do not shop at Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Amazon, or Target and do not use Instacart on May 1st.”

Among the strikers’ demands are compensation for all unpaid time off used since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March; hazard pay or sick leave pay to be provided for the duration of the pandemic; personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies to be provided at all times by the company; and full corporate transparency on the number of cases in facilities.

Much of the ire is directed at Amazon, which has come under fire for allegedly failing to notify workers of confirmed cases of coronavirus or to thoroughly sanitize infected facilities. Last month, Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York staged a protest that was followed by the dismissal of one of its organizers, Christian Smalls—a leader of this Friday’s strike. (Amazon denies Smalls’ dismissal was because of the protest and insists he was terminated for “putting the health and safety of others at risk.”)

Tomorrow’s activism comes after a string of protests held by workers at Amazon, Instacart, Shipt, and Whole Foods over the last two months, whose employers have seen unprecedented profits as staffers on the ground stock shelves and run deliveries. The demonstrations reflect a burgeoning unrest among the country’s essential workers, who are entering their third month of duty on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. And tensions will likely rise as the federal lockdown lifts, states begin to reopen, and thousands of Americans return to their jobs.