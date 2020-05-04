Texas says stores can reopen, but will they? Here’s how some brands are redesigning their spaces

On the evening of March 13, Neighborhood Goods opened its boutique in Austin, Texas, as part of a planned 2020 expansion. The startup brings together digital brands such as Dollar Shave Club, Rockets of Awesome, and Rec Room, and the next day, its store was filled with customers even as CEO Matt Alexander was getting news alerts of the coronavirus’s spread in the United States. By lunchtime, after less than a day in business, he decided to shutter the store.

All three Neighborhood Goods locations have now stood dark and empty for six weeks. For a business built on brick-and-mortar stores, this has meant watching revenues decline. But Texas is now among a group of states that are allowing nonessential businesses to reopen, so Alexander must decide what that means for Neighborhood Goods’ Austin and Plano stores. “In many ways, Texas is a test case for the rest of the country,” he says.

Alexander isn’t alone in trying to navigate this new normal. Over the last few years, startups such as Warby Parker, Casper, Bandier, Outdoor Voices, Away, and Allbirds have invested heavily in physical stores, which is one reason many have taken such a big financial hit as a result of the coronavirus. Now, some states are giving them the green light to reopen, but many remain tentative about their plans. Alexander has chosen to keep Neighborhood Goods closed until there is data about whether reopening retail stores leads to a spike in new cases. Warby Parker, meanwhile, will open some locations by appointment only. Bandier has opened its Dallas location but expects to use it as a base from which to deliver products to local customers’ homes.

But regardless of their game plan for reopening, founders know that retail won’t look the same in a post-COVID-19 world. For now, they’re focused on redesigning their stores and reimagining the shopping experience to prepare for the day when they’re able to fully open their doors to the masses.

The post-coronavirus store

Part of the reason that customers choose to visit stores, instead of shopping online, is to touch and feel the product. This means brands will spend a lot of time sanitizing products as well as store fixtures, such as countertops and doors. At Warby Parker, associates will sanitize pieces of eyewear before and after a customer tries them on. Dave Gilboa, cofounder and co-CEO, believes that these shows of cleanliness are important not only for staying safe but also for giving customers peace of mind. After all, it’s unclear whether customers will actually want to return to stores, even if they’re legally allowed to do so. “We think being more visible around safety precautions is going to make people feel safer,” he says. “That doesn’t mean that everyone has to be in a full hazmat suit, but walking into a store where you can tell that everything is frequently disinfected will set people at ease.”

But brands also think customers will be less inclined to casually browse. For many startups, this is a sea change from the recent past, when they tried to stand out by making their stores places where people wanted to linger and socialize. Instead, many are now redesigning the in-store shopping experience to make it as streamlined and efficient as possible, so customers can quickly pick up an item they’ve ordered online, return a product, or get assistance.

In Warby Parker’s case, customers often come into the store to get fitted for glasses. Usually, this would involve sitting in front of a binocular-like machine that measures the distance between the customer’s pupils. In response to COVID-19, Warby Parker’s developers have built an app that allows store associates to get this measurement on an iPad or iPhone, without needing to touch the customer’s face. The company is also implementing touchless payment systems.