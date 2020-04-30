This ‘Daily Show’ segment nails the food wastage tragedy of COVID-19

Who: Trevor Noah, Roy Wood Jr, and the rest of the team at The Daily Show.

Why we care: America is the land of plenty, and it remains that way even under quarantine. Unfortunately, with coast-to-coast closure of restaurants, and some people understandably terrified of heading to the grocery store unless absolutely necessary, a lot of that plenty is going to waste.

Dairy farmers are unable to turn off the flow of milk from their cows with the flick of a switch, nor can other farmers stop their crops from growing. And since we have no system in place to get the surplus food to the newly jobless people who need it, literally tons of bonus nourishment is being dumped in the trash as I type these words. While the folks at The Daily Show obviously can’t fix this under-discussed facet of the coronavirus crisis, in Wednesday night’s episode, they informed their viewers about it in a smart and entertaining way.

The Daily Show segment on America’s food supply issue covers a lot of ground, from the great craft beer spillage to the alarming spike in COVID-19 cases at meat processing facilities to how other countries are handling similar problems. (Belgium, for instance, is urging its citizens to patriotically wolf down as many french fries as possible.) Not to be outdone, The Daily Show closes out its piece with a fake PSA that’s not entirely fake, encouraging Americans to take their often troubling gluttony to the next level and eat their way out of this food surplus. Perhaps the revolution will be supersized.

