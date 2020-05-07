Need some fresh air? The best road and off-road bikes for getting outside, running errands, and even commuting to work

These days, biking is an unsung hero for those trying to get some low-impact exercise, fresh air, and the hell away from Ubers and public transit. Fast Company reported earlier this month that biking has ballooned in cities across the world. In Bogota, car lanes have been shut down to give cyclists more space. In Philadelphia, bike traffic increased so steeply in some areas that the city temporarily closed a stretch of a major street to cars. The use of bike-share programs doubled in London, and New York saw a sharp uptick as well. Biking is becoming an increasingly accessible outlet for recreationists and commuters alike. And it just might stay that way. So if you’re in the market for a two-wheeled ride or the bells and whistles that go along with it, we’ve rounded up our favorite multitasking bikes (and a few accessories) to help you get going.

