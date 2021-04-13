These 8 websites will deliver gorgeous flowers and plants directly to your door

Looking for the perfect pick-me-up for a friend, family member, or colleague? There’s nothing quite as crowd-pleasing as a plant, be it a luscious bouquet, a cheerful little potted succulent, or a green-leafed garden set. Anecdotal and qualitative evidence suggests that humans are innately attracted to nature and the appearance of the natural world. The theory of biophilia even holds that humans have an innate appreciation for the natural world’s diversity of shapes, colors, and life. So according to science, there truly isn’t a more universal way to brighten your mood. And oh yeah, they make the perfect gifts for Mother’s Day, birthdays, and just about any other occasion.

If you’re looking for a new green buddy, for a friend or yourself, these are our favorite sites for bringing some nature into the home.

For houseplants you can enjoy for years to come

It’s the era of the houseplant, and our rediscovered love for potted plants that we can tuck into our shelves and corners has caused U.S. houseplant sales to balloon almost 50 percent in three years to $1.7 billion, according to the National Gardening Association. And because it’s such a large market now, there are a few companies who hit the direct-to-consumer houseplant model out of the park. Bloomscape offers statement plants of all sizes, from extra-large tropical Monstera plants and tall, delicate Dracaena Marginata Open Weave trees (which are both easy to care for and perfect for beginners) to small pots of trailing, heart-shaped Philodendron Heartleaf and even fragrant lavender trees. The pots that are included with Bloomscape purchases are classically shaped (i.e., more rounded) and come in a variety of colors.

If you’re looking for a sleek, modern houseplant for a chicer look, The Sill delivers (figuratively and literally). The Sill pots its plants in ceramic pots that are more subtly hued and offers more variety when it comes to pots, plants, and sets. Try a lovely Fiddle Leaf Fig, choose from five different pot colors for the perky Parlor Palm, or send a delicious Smoothie Grow Kit to the Green Juice lover in your life. The Sill even has houseplant subscriptions for those really trying to grow their green thumb.

For the perfect indoor garden

Everyone should be able to garden—no matter how small your space or apartment. That’s why Rise Gardens creates smart, compact self-growing gardens that you can keep indoors—complete with automatic watering systems and grow lights. Available in countertop and larger, standalone units Rise also carries dozens of seed pods, for everything from parsley to sunflowers.

For flowers, trees, and seeds

Anyone growing a garden needs seeds and bulbs. Michigan Bulb Co. makes it incredibly easy to find the best sun plants (such as Daylilies and Daisies), shrubs (such as Hydrangeas), and even fruit trees (hello, Patio Peach Tree) for wherever you’re planting by automatically matching plants with the Planting Zone that you’re in—so you can ensure the optimal climate for growth—with their handy Plant Finder tool. Similarly, Spring Hill Nursery offers deals on bulb packs of Dahlias and Tulips for beautiful flower beds, stunning Ruby Magnolia trees, and perennials such as Lavender or the Freckle Face Lily that come back year after year.