Valentine’s Day flowers and house plants for the green thumb in your life

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day pick-me-up for a friend, family member, or colleague? There’s nothing quite as crowd-pleasing as a plant, be it a luscious bouquet, a cheerful little potted succulent, or a green-leafed garden set. Whether your recipient is looking to grow a wild wonder themselves or would prefer a no-fuss showstopper arrangement, these are our favorite brands for bringing some nature into the home.

For a classic floral bouquet with all the trimmings

If you’re looking for a classic floral arrangement, skip 1-800-Flowers and opt for Bouqs. The sustainable, direct-to-consumer flower delivery service partners directly with eco-friendly farms that utilize minimal waste practices, recycle water, and use more sustainable growing methods. The shorter supply chain and transparent business practices make for a shorter wait time and the longest-lasting hydrangeas or all-white roses that you’ve ever seen.

Looking for something more spectacular? Floracracy’s AI-powfered floral arrangements will deliver a perfectly-tailored bouquet to your loved one overnight. Founder Sarah-Eva Marchese uses data to curate expressive arrangements that the brand calls “vessels,” likening the experience of receiving a thoughtful floral bouquet and note to a physical manifestation of care, support, and love. Users can get micro, picking specific floral combinations—or leave it up to the experts—and a concierge team is on tap to pen the perfect accompanying sentiment if you’re feeling lost for words. (Note: We tested and loved this service.)

For houseplants you can enjoy for years to come

It’s the era of the houseplant, and our rediscovered love for potted plants has led to a boom in companies who hit the direct-to-consumer houseplant model out of the park. Bloomscape offers statement plants of all sizes, from extra-large tropical Monstera plants and tall, delicate Dracaena Marginata Open Weave trees (which are both easy to care for and perfect for beginners) to small pots of trailing, heart-shaped Philodendron Heartleaf and the single leaf Whale Fin Sansevieria. The pots that are included with Bloomscape purchases are classically shaped (i.e., more rounded) and come in a variety of aesthetic colors.