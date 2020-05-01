Fitbit data shows we’re sleeping better during the COVID-19 lockdown

Americans don’t typically sleep well. One large survey showed that people get a full, uninterrupted night of sleep on only about one out of four nights. During this anxious time, you might think the problem would get worse. But data from sleep-tracking apps and wearables suggests something different. Many people are actually getting more, better-quality sleep during our new stay-at-home lives.

At Fast Company‘s request, Fitbit pulled data from its wearable devices in use in six U.S. cities—San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, New York, and Phoenix—and compared how people have slept before and after we began sheltering in place. While Fitbit wearers don’t represent the full U.S. population, the company did find a surprising trend among users: they’re getting 17 minutes more sleep per night in April than they were in January. Thirty-six percent of those people are getting an additional 30 minutes of sleep or more now, as compared to life before lockdown.

Fitbit says the quality of the sleep has improved too. Using the company’s scale from one to 100 that’s based on sleep duration and restorative value, people’s scores have improved by 1.8 points during the crisis. Fitbit users typically score between 72 and 83. Fitbit says the score increases are mainly due to the increased duration of sleep, but increases in REM sleep and Deep Sleep have also helped. The company’s researchers add that people are going to bed an average of 16 minutes later than they did pre-coronavirus.

Eight Sleep, which sells a mattress with various sensors, provided some data that seems complimentary to Fitbit’s findings. It says its customers are going to bed at about the same time as before the lockdown, but are waking up an average of 26 minutes later on weekdays. Before the lockdown, the median wake-up time on weekdays was 6:46 a.m. Now, it’s 7:12 a.m. Eight Sleep believes people are sleeping later because they know they don’t have to commute.

Consistency matters

During shelter-in-place, the days can start to run together. In terms of sleep, Sleep Eight’s data shows that weekdays and weekends have indeed grown much more alike. The company says that before the crisis, its customers slept an average of 90 minutes more on weekends. But now the average difference between weekend days and weekdays is only 12 minutes.

Withings, which makes smart scales and wearables, also reports that its U.S. customers are going to bed and rising at roughly the same times on weekend days as they are on weekdays. Their data also shows that Americans are sleeping on average 12 minutes longer a night than they were before self-isolation and waking up almost 26 minutes later. Like Eight Sleep, Withings’s researchers attribute this to people no longer having to commute. Withings’s findings are based on a comparison of 2020 aggregate U.S. user data collected before self-isolation with user data collected between the start of self-isolation in mid-March and April 18.

The company adds that its scales are reporting only a modest weight gain—roughly a fifth of a pound—among its users during the lockdown.