Schools turning to remote learning face a Chromebook and iPad shortage

School districts in need of a sudden rush of technology will likely have to wait.

During a virtual meeting of the Ossining Union Free School District in New York, Superintendent Raymond Sanchez told the school board he is aware of a potential for a five-month gap between placing an order for new technology and receiving it.

“We are going to need to start the timeline about getting computers in hand, so when school does open, we have them,” he told the board at the April 14 meeting.

A report from EdWeek, meanwhile, said smaller districts in Massachusetts have requested to purchase technology from Boston Public Schools, unable to source it on their own.

A serious shortage of Chromebooks and iPads has reached its peak, says Lauren Guenveur, senior research analyst for International Data Corp., a provider of market intelligence, who studies devices and displays, tracking and forecasting national and global trends. She sees the sector correcting itself by the end of June, hopefully enabling school districts to get the technology they clamor for in time for fall.

Our goal is to connect every student.” Los Angeles superintendent Austin Beutner

“The demand in March and April has been tremendous,” she says. “Obviously, the shift to at-home learning created demand in the U.S. for Chromebooks and iPads, and to a lesser extent Windows laptops.” The demand really picked up by mid-March, after California and Washington State, followed by New York, went into lockdown. She says, though, that a healthier-than-normal inventory from 2019 stockpiles from companies concerned about increased tariffs helped to ease some of the crush. Still, “that inventory was quickly bought up,” she says. Guenveur expects to see high demand, especially for Chromebooks, which represent 65% of the educational mobile device market, to last into July.

Consumers suddenly forced to work from home stripped supplies of readily available technology from store shelves. That, combined with the massive surge in demand from schools, has added up to a delay in finding Chromebooks or iPads for districts.