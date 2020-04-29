Wearing a mask? Apple will soon make Face ID less annoying if you want to unlock your iPhone

Apple is making a slight tweak to the process of unlocking newer iPhones with a mask on. Although Face ID is still unusable while wearing a mask, the latest beta version of iOS 13 jumps directly to the passcode screen if you swipe up while your face is covered, 9to5Mac reports .

With the current version of iOS, the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera continues to scan even after you’ve swiped up. While the passcode prompt does appear after about a second of failed Face ID attempts, having to wait can lead to more frantic tapping and swiping, which may further delay the passcode prompt from appearing. Bringing up the passcode prompt immediately is a subtle change—one that’s still less convenient than Android’s Trusted Device option—but it should make unlocking an iPhone X, XR, XS, or 11 less frustrating for people with face protection on.

The workaround for Face ID is part of iOS 13.5, which also lays the groundwork for the coronavirus tracking system that Google and Apple announced earlier this month. The beta is available today through Apple’s developer program, but a public release date hasn’t been announced.