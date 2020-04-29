Meet star quarterback Russell Wilson’s mental conditioning coach

Russell Wilson is one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has ever seen. But he didn’t get there alone. He has a team that includes a physical therapist, a personal trainer, a massage therapist, and a personal chef. Trevor Moawad is part of that team as Wilson’s mental conditioning coach. He assists Wilson with all the psychological facets of what he does, both on and off the field. They even have a joint venture, called Limitless Minds, which aims to bring the competitive thinking from sports into the corporate world. Here, Trevor breaks down the key to Wilson’s success and how it can be applied to any aspect of life.