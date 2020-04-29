Embattled Boeing enjoys skyrocketing stock price despite devastating revenue losses

Boeing reported:

Revenue of $16.9 billion, down 26% from $22.9 billion year over year

of $16.9 billion, down 26% from $22.9 billion year over year Cash burn of $4.3 billion

of $4.3 billion Net loss of $641 million

of $641 million Core loss per share of $1.70

The company’s results were “significantly impacted by COVID-19 and 737 MAX grounding,” it explained in its earnings call Wednesday.

Regardless, Boeing’s cash burn and core loss per share exceeded expectations—which were even worse—and Boeing’s stock was up more than 11% in midday trading.

Leading up to Q1, Boeing has been putting out financial fires on two fronts, starting a year ago with the fallout from its 737 Max tragedies. After two fatal crashes killed 346 people, Boeing’s flagship airliner was grounded in March 2019, costing the company an estimated $19 billion as of January 2020.

And with the coronavirus pandemic, air traffic has come to a near standstill and airlines have chopped service by unprecedented factors, which caused a 66% drop in Boeing’s commercial aircraft sales—a sector that accounts for 42% of the company’s revenue.

In response, Boeing unveiled plans to pare back production in line with demand, which would reduce its monthly output of 787 Dreamliners from 14 to 7 in the next two years and 777 twin-jets from 5 to 3 in the next year. For its 737 Max, formerly Boeing’s best-selling airplane, it’s targeting a “gradual increase to 31 per month” following the restart of production, which is reportedly slated for mid-2020.