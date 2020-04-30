What it’s like to start a new job during the COVID-19 pandemic

In early February, I moved to New York City and was on the job hunt. But though I was lucky to receive and accept an offer just before the coronavirus pandemic began to shut down the entire city, little did I know that all the new, exciting, and nerve-wracking prospects of starting a new job were soon to become an entirely different kind of challenge.

I had what seemed to be a solid plan: live in temporary accommodation for a few weeks while looking for a job, then find an apartment and get settled into the city. At the time, the coronavirus was making headlines in distant parts of the world. I felt no urgency or concern about it.

A month later, as I was in the middle of on-site interviews for software engineering jobs, concerns around the virus suddenly loomed larger. A Google office in Zurich had a confirmed case, and was shutting down. Twitter was encouraging employees to work from home. A friend tweeted that he had learned about a Facebook conference being canceled—as he was midair on the flight to that conference. The virus had not reached any significant levels in the U.S. or been declared a worldwide pandemic, but it was knocking on the door.

I managed to complete four on-site interviews in person, but each of those offices closed just days after my interview. My last one, with the language-learning app Duolingo, took place in Pittsburgh, on Monday, March 9. The company still sponsored the travel even as it offered the possibility of a fully remote interview. Because I strongly prefer to see offices in person, I decided to travel to Pittsburgh. The airport was noticeably empty and relaxed, and I had a free seat next to me on the plane. Some travelers were wearing masks, but they were definitely in the minority.

Before interviewing, I knew and loved Duolingo’s product, which made me more excited about working there. However, it was the internal culture that really sold me: Each day, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. was a sacred hour reserved for lunch, which many employees spent together in the dining area. Everyone I spoke with had a story of how Duolingo’s CEO and senior leadership were present, accessible, and highly respected within the company. The people I encountered were friendly and warm, and it seemed like they really enjoyed working there too. I was sold. I accepted the offer later that week and was scheduled to start on Monday, March 16, in the still-open New York office.

I wondered what it would be like to start work without a friendly open-office environment and face-to-face interaction.

Just a few hours after I signed my offer, I learned that my new office was closing as well and that I would have to onboard remotely. My consolation prize was an invitation to an engineering dinner that night; my last chance to see the team in person. Jameel, the onboarding coordinator, rushed to send me my laptop and a remote care package overnight from Pittsburgh so I would be ready to go Monday morning. I was daunted by the thought of onboarding without having anyone nearby to whom I could ask questions. I wondered what it would be like to start work without a friendly open-office environment and face-to-face interaction.

Despite these concerns, I was thankful to be starting a job at all during such a turbulent time, especially with the growing unemployment rate across the U.S. The coronavirus has forced many businesses that depend on in-person service to close, leaving millions out of work. Luckily, Duolingo was one of the companies that has been very well equipped to continue most work remotely. Moreover, to meet its hiring and growth goals for the year, it had to continue bringing people on and onboarding them, even remotely—leading to situations like mine.