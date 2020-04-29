‘That was it—silence’: As bailout funds evaporate, minority-owned businesses say they’ve been shut out

The day that the federal government launched the Paycheck Protection Program to give forgivable loans to small businesses struggling amid the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, he sent in his application. Andre, the 38-year-old owner of Ark Solvers, an IT services company in Miami Gardens, a largely African-American neighborhood north of Miami Beach, had seen his revenue drop 25% and was trying to avoid laying off any of his nine employees. “I was desperate,” he says, recounting the long days and nights of anxiety over the fate of his business, which he started in 2010 and was named last year as one of Florida’s fastest-growing tech companies.

From the start, there was no communication about his application: “I went through the process and it was very smooth and very easy and then that was it. Silence.”

Almost a month later, Andre is still waiting.

Along with hundreds of thousands of small business owners who have fewer than 20 employees (which constitute the vast majority of employers in the country), Andre did not benefit from a program that was expressly intended to help entrepreneurs like him. The $349 billion program ran out in two weeks, amid widespread accounts of large public companies and businesses that hired well-connected lobbyists, getting millions in loans.

And minority-owned business owners like Andre say that they’ve been particularly sidelined by the program. According to the Center for Responsible Lending’s Ashley Harrington, at least 90% of businesses owned by people of color have been or will likely be shut out of the PPP. About 70% of Latino-owned businesses that filled out a questionnaire from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce reported that they had finished their application but had not received any funding. “All these smaller businesses, mom-and-pop types, by the time they approached the bank with their papers, they’re closing them out,” Nick Shenoy, president of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, told the Philadelphia Business Journal last week. Minority business owners say that they’re being shut out because they tend to rely on smaller banks and credit unions, which don’t have the same clout as giant banks like Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase, and because they don’t have powerful lobbyists on their side.

A spokesperson for the SBA did not reply to a request for comment.