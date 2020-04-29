Fossil fuel firms were in a tailspin—now they might get a bailout

In the normal course of business, healthy companies succeed and sickly companies fail. But the coronavirus has interrupted the normal course of business, putting even successful firms on life support as they struggle to pay for sidelined workers and shuttered storefronts. The government’s goal, in theory, should be to keep these companies alive without lending a dime to firms that were already going under.

The grim reality of fossil fuels has made it hard for coal miners and oil and gas drillers to raise money on Wall Street, so companies have tried to raise capital by selling corporate bonds. Companies pay interest to bondholders until the bond is due, at which point they pay back the full value of the bond. This is where the Fed comes in. Through its debt buyout programs, the Fed is empowered to buy new bonds issued by any corporation that has a decent credit rating—a score given to companies based on how likely they are to pay their debts. To make sure they only aid companies that were healthy before the coronavirus, they are buying bonds from firms that had a credit rating of BBB- or higher from as of March 22. “You can’t lend to a corporation that is for sure going to fail. That is not reasonable,” says Wenhao Li, assistant professor of finance and business economics at the University of Southern California. Though, there is no firm line between healthy and unhealthy. “Investment grade BBB- already has a lot of risks,” he says. Several fracking companies with barely passable credit ratings could also rake in billions of dollars, according to an analysis from Friends of the Earth. This includes fracking firm Continental Resources, which saw its credit rating drop just after the March 22 deadline, meaning it is eligible for a bailout, even though it is now a “junk bond” according to two major rating agencies. Firms that were rated as junk before the deadline may also benefit from the debt buyout programs. Investment firms will pool together junk bonds into exchange-traded funds or ETFs. The Fed is buying shares of these funds, which is concerning given that energy firms account for the largest share of the junk bond market and they have historically underperformed. One oil and gas ETF has lost 84% of its value since 2014, even while the market as a whole grew by 57%. “A better investment strategy than putting money into that ETF in 2014 would have been to take your money, burn half of it, and put the other half under your mattress,” Williams-Derry says. “In 2014, the kooky divestment activist was actually a savvy investor compared to the rest of Wall Street.”

“It would be naive to assume that big oil was not trying for as much stimulus money as possible,” says Lukas Ross, a policy analyst at Friends of the Earth. “Those sorts of demands don’t end up on congressional letterhead in a vacuum.” Ross noted that fossil fuel companies have been contracting lobbyists to work on the coronavirus stimulus, according to publicly available disclosures. These include Range Resources, which, in light of its poor credit rating, should not be able to benefit from the Fed’s debt purchasing program. Though, if the Fed loosens its rules, it could potentially cash in. On the other side, more than 40 Democratic lawmakers worried about a bailout for oil and gas firms sent a letter to Mnuchin and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell urging them not to include fossil fuel firms in the bailout, writing, “It will only artificially inflate the fossil fuel industry’s balance sheets.” Asked who they want to see bailed out, Americans overwhelmingly say hospitals, restaurants and small business, according to a new poll from Yale University, George Mason University, and Climate Nexus. Fewer than half approved of a bailout for coal companies or oil and gas companies—only cruise lines and casinos earned less support. Crucially, a large majority of Americans, including a majority of Republicans, want to prioritize clean energy firms over fossil fuel firms in the stimulus. Williams-Derry summed up the challenge of bailing out mining and drilling companies. “This is an industry that has been in financial distress for years now,” he says. “If you’re bailing out a boat that’s already sunk, is that really a bailout?” Nexus Media is an editorially independent news service affiliated with Climate Nexus, a nonprofit working to improve public understanding of climate change. Jeremy Deaton writes for Nexus Media. You can follow him @deaton_jeremy.