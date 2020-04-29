The McRib’s fascinating history, explained in one extremely thorough video

Who: Professionally curious YouTubers Weird History.

Why we care: Any way you slice it, the McRib is a cultural phenomenon. Several generations of fast food connoisseurs know of it, whether they like it or not. It’s become vernacular shorthand for sporadically available menu items. Hell, it’s even inspired an entire Simpsons episode. But how much do you really know about the boneless, barbecue sauce-slathered meat-sheet?And how much could there possibly be to know?

Turns out, there’s a whole lot!

In their latest video, the pop-science video archaeologists at Weird History take you deep down the rabbit hole of the McRib’s muddled history. We glide through the roots of the sandwich’s debut in 1981, with the help of fine dining chef Rene Arend, its mysterious cancellation in 1985, the overwhelming grassroots demand for its return, and the reasons behind its status as the first “limited time” fast food delicacy. (It’s not what you might think.) All told, it’s a beefy meal of a story, guaranteed to both satisfy your hunger for McRib knowledge and make you never want to eat a McRib ever again.

Watch the full video below.