UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

The United States GDP has decreased for the first time in 6 years

The United States GDP has decreased for the first time in 6 years
[Photo: Andy Li/Unsplash]
By Arianne Cohen1 minute Read

And the numbers are in: The United States gross domestic product (GDP) dropped 4.8% in the first quarter of 2020, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is the first downward quarterly GDP since 2014, and notable because stay-at-home orders were not issued until the end of the first quarter in mid-March, meaning more GDP carnage is likely to come. The chart below tells the story:

The GDP figure is an estimate; a second estimate will be released in one month, and Goldman Sachs predicts the “true” figure may be closer to 8.25%. Among other data issues, some closed businesses did not provide figures. The 4.8% drop is roughly a full percentage point worse than economists’ estimates. 

The GDP grew 2.1% in the last quarter of 2019. Today’s decrease is due to plummets in consumer spending, nonresidential fixed spending (which includes commercial real estate), exports, imports, and private inventory investment; it was partially offset by upticks in government spending and residential fixed spending. (The residential real estate market typically lags months behind other markets.)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life