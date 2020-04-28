UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

The 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards Judges

The 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards Judges
1 minute Read

Justin Ahrens
Chief evangelist, Rule29

advertisement

Brandon Anderson
Founder, Raheem

Emiko Atherton
Director, National Complete Streets Coalition, Smart Growth America

Lisa Bowers
CEO, Rhia Ventures

Alexandra Bromson
Origination, Generate Capital

Sebastian Buck
Cofounder and strategic lead, Enso

Carol Cone
CEO, Carol Cone On Purpose

Jeremy Deaton
Associate director, editorial, Nexus Media

Krista Donaldson
CEO, D-Rev

Zoe Feldman
Senior director, incubator and new ventures, Chobani

Aria Finger
CEO, DoSomething.org

Grant Garrison
Communications leader, global community impact, Johnson & Johnson

Rhiana Gunn-Wright
Director of climate policy, Roosevelt Institute

Toshi Anders Hoo
Director, Emerging Media Lab, Institute for the Future

Jessica Jackley
Chief impact officer, Aspiration

Justin Kazmark
Independent communications strategist for social enterprises, Kickstarter

Jonathon Keats
Experimental philosopher

Marjorie Kelly
Senior fellow and executive vice president, The Democracy Collaborative

Anthea Kelsick
Chief marketing officer, B Lab

Cliff Kuang
UX designer and author, User Friendly

Mike Masserman
Head of social impact, Lyft

Susan McPherson
Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies

Susan Merriam
Cofounder, the Center for American Politics and Design

L. Michelle Moore
CEO, Groundswell

Michael Ngigi
Studio director, ThinkPlace Kenya

Christine Outram
CEO, Everydae

Emily Pilloton
Founder and executive director, Girls Garage

Jaycee Pribulsky
Vice president of sustainable manufacturing and sourcing, Nike

Alex Rappaport
Education entrepreneur

Rashad Robinson
President, Color of Change

Rajendra Sisodia
Cofounder and co-chairman, Conscious Capitalism

Bryan Sivak
Managing director, KP Ventures

Piyush Tantia
Chief innovation officer, Ideas42

Genevieve Taylor
Executive director and managing facilitator, Ag Innovations

Brent Toderian
Chief planner, Toderian UrbanWorks

Marcelle van Beusekom
Design director, Ideo San Francisco

Tony Wan
Managing editor, EdSurge

Adlai Wertman
Director, master of science in social entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California

Ben Wyskida
CEO, Fenton

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life