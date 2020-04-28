The 2020 World Changing Ideas Awards Judges

Justin Ahrens
Chief evangelist, Rule29
Brandon Anderson
Founder, Raheem
Emiko Atherton
Director, National Complete Streets Coalition, Smart Growth America
Lisa Bowers
CEO, Rhia Ventures
Alexandra Bromson
Origination, Generate Capital
Sebastian Buck
Cofounder and strategic lead, Enso
Carol Cone
CEO, Carol Cone On Purpose
Jeremy Deaton
Associate director, editorial, Nexus Media
Krista Donaldson
CEO, D-Rev
Zoe Feldman
Senior director, incubator and new ventures, Chobani
Aria Finger
CEO, DoSomething.org
Grant Garrison
Communications leader, global community impact, Johnson & Johnson
Rhiana Gunn-Wright
Director of climate policy, Roosevelt Institute
Toshi Anders Hoo
Director, Emerging Media Lab, Institute for the Future
Jessica Jackley
Chief impact officer, Aspiration
Justin Kazmark
Independent communications strategist for social enterprises, Kickstarter
Jonathon Keats
Experimental philosopher
Marjorie Kelly
Senior fellow and executive vice president, The Democracy Collaborative
Anthea Kelsick
Chief marketing officer, B Lab
Cliff Kuang
UX designer and author, User Friendly
Mike Masserman
Head of social impact, Lyft
Susan McPherson
Founder and CEO, McPherson Strategies
Susan Merriam
Cofounder, the Center for American Politics and Design
L. Michelle Moore
CEO, Groundswell
Michael Ngigi
Studio director, ThinkPlace Kenya
Christine Outram
CEO, Everydae
Emily Pilloton
Founder and executive director, Girls Garage
Jaycee Pribulsky
Vice president of sustainable manufacturing and sourcing, Nike
Alex Rappaport
Education entrepreneur
Rashad Robinson
President, Color of Change
Rajendra Sisodia
Cofounder and co-chairman, Conscious Capitalism
Bryan Sivak
Managing director, KP Ventures
Piyush Tantia
Chief innovation officer, Ideas42
Genevieve Taylor
Executive director and managing facilitator, Ag Innovations
Brent Toderian
Chief planner, Toderian UrbanWorks
Marcelle van Beusekom
Design director, Ideo San Francisco
Tony Wan
Managing editor, EdSurge
Adlai Wertman
Director, master of science in social entrepreneurship at the University of Southern California
Ben Wyskida
CEO, Fenton