Why self-isolation is the perfect time to overhaul your ineffective work habits

Habits are often deeply entrenched. You greet each day with a bleary-eyed trek to the coffee maker or walk the same neighborhood loop. Then something shifts. Maybe you move, land a new job, adopt a pet—or a global pandemic breaks out. The change immediately disrupts your routines.

Sudden changes can be difficult, but they can also be eye-opening. For those of us who have the resources and ability, self-isolation is an opportunity to apply what Better Than Before author Gretchen Rubin calls “the strategy of the clean slate” to reset our work habits.

Before you spit coffee at the screen, this is not another admonition to make the most of COVID-19. Millions are ill and unemployed. Caring for yourself, your loved ones, and your community is the only true necessity right now. And it can feel natural to slide into a less stressful routine, opting to sleep in a little later and indulge in comfort food.

If you have the means and the desire, self-isolation is a chance to assess what matters: What occupies your work time? How do your habits align with your priorities? The pandemic has crumbled so many of our collective walls. Typical productivity hacks not only feel tired but utterly irrelevant. Now is the time to work with purpose.

To start off, reconsider your routines.

Habits comprise about 40% of our daily behaviors. These routines can be many things (positive, negative, or neutral), but over time, they shape every aspect of our lives. “Habits are the invisible architecture of everyday life, and a significant element of happiness,” says Rubin. “If we have habits that work for us, we’re much more likely to be happy, healthy, productive, and creative.”

Before you can change a habit, you need to recognize and observe it. A daily 3 p.m. chocolate binge clearly isn’t optimal, but focus on what’s in front of you. What about tackling easier tasks before the more intimidating ones? How about scheduling meetings earlier in the day?