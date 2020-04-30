An epidemiologist on what steps to take if you are preparing to reopen your business

In the past week, many states took the first steps to reopen their economies. For some other locations, the reopening of their businesses may still be months away.

But regardless of timing, it is a good idea for businesses to start planning for the circumstances of a reopening in order to keep their employees and customers safe. As we’ve already learned in this pandemic, it never hurts to plan ahead.

As part of this planning, it’s important to remember that pandemics typically come in waves, and we are likely to see resurgence at some point. This means we need to monitor illness vigilantly, and if we see a rise in cases, we may need to return to a state of more stringent physical distancing. Therefore, businesses need to have plans in place covering a few essential steps, which include monitoring employee illness and absenteeism, quickly identifying and isolating ill employees, and setting thresholds for the return of stringent physical distancing measures.

Community considerations

No matter where your workplace is situated, each community should practice situational awareness.

First and foremost, a community really should not reopen unless we are seeing, not just a flattening of the curve, but a downward trend in the number of cases. In addition, to prevent a large resurgence in illness and death, a community should aim to rapidly test, track, and terminate transmission prior to an economic reopening. Here what each of these transmission steps entail.

Test . Ideally, the community would have the capability to rapidly test a large percentage of the population and first send back to work those who are immune or recovered from the virus (and who do not fall into a high risk category). In addition they would need to be able to test quickly to identify any new cases that emerge. So the availability and accessibility of testing in a given location will be a key consideration in the timing of reopening.

Situational awareness will be key. Businesses should incorporate mechanisms into their planning to keep abreast of what is happening in communities where their offices are located. Consider designating a COVID-19 coordinator at each location to monitor the local news, healthcare websites, and social media channels to keep you updated on the situation.

Employer considerations

Occupation types. The type of work your employees do is arguably one of the most important initial considerations. If they must work in close proximity to others due to the nature of their work, you will need to consider the types of personal protective equipment they may need. If they interact with the public, you may need to install plastic sneeze guards or require cloth face coverings for both customers and workers.

Thinking through these considerations, as well as maintaining situational awareness of the communities in which your business operates, will be the key to successfully reopening. Also, having clear access to clinical and epidemiologic expertise may be critical in navigating the clinical uncertainties in the road ahead. Look to bolster your access to healthcare experts and medical help as our country moves into next phases of the pandemic.