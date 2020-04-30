How to design your post-COVID-19 life

For some of us fortunate enough to be able to stay at home right now, this period of social distancing provides a chance to slow things down and focus inward. Juggling family and work may not be easy, but certain distractions from the outside world have eased up, leaving time to reflect on what’s working in our lives as well as what’s not.

Melinda Harrison, former Olympic athlete and author of Personal Next: What We Can Learn From Elite Athletes Navigating Career Transition, calls this a “gut-check moment.”

“Some people may decide that they don’t want to go forward in their vertical, and it’s time to make a switch,” she says. “Others may decide they really like what they’re doing but want to change the way they go about doing it. A gut check can help spur you on to better things or make a shift and do something else.”

Now is a good time to rethink how you spend your time and attention, says Gail Golden, author of Curating Your Life: Ending the Struggle for Work-Life Balance. “When the world gets back to whatever the next normal may be, do you want your life to be the way it was before, or are there things you’re learning out of this?” she asks. “Use some of your energy over the next few weeks to do some reflecting. What are aspects of your lifestyle that you hate, and what are the things you cannot wait to get back?”

Curate Your Life

Golden encourages people to look at work-life balance in a new way. “Instead of thinking we’re circus acrobats trying to juggle our lives while walking on a tightrope, think of yourself as a museum curator pulling together an exhibit,” she explains. “The most important decision to make is, ‘What is your exhibit about?'”

Golden suggests approaching your life like a curator approaches a museum exhibit. Think about two or three important works of art that will be the main focus. Then determine what can be in the museum but belongs in a side exhibit. And identify the “works of art” in your life that don’t fit.

“Use this model to think about how you manage your life and energy,” says Golden. “If you eliminate things that are unimportant and then spend just enough time on the things that are necessary but not important you will have energy to do the things that are your greatness—the things that matter and where your passion lies.”