Forget returning to work as ‘normal’—this is what should take its place

At our company, like so many right now, the question being asked is: “When will things return to normal?” But before we rush back to the workplaces we think we’re missing, we should be asking: Do we even want them to?

According to the World Economic Forum, the gender pay gap isn’t expected to close for another 208 years. Fewer women and people of color are running big companies than men named John. Discrimination persists in the workplace, everywhere against gender, race, sexuality, physical and neuro-ability, age, and caregiver status, despite companies’ commitments to inclusion.

So, do we really want to go back?

The short answer? No. American workers don’t want or expect their corporate cultures to return to “normal.” Our culture consultancy, Have Her Back, commissioned a national study to examine how Americans, employed at mid- to large-size companies, felt their employers are (or aren’t) supporting them through the crisis and what that could mean for the future of workplace culture.

Career parents are now struggling to juggle work and family responsibilities with little to none of their usual resources–particularly dads. According to our study, 31% of fathers reported caregiving during the quarantine as “extremely difficult” compared to 14% of mothers. While mothers have traditionally carried the burden of primary caregiving, the global pandemic has shifted a portion of that burden (for those in relationships) to their spouses. In fact, 38% of fathers strongly agree that they shoulder more of the burden of caring for their family during the pandemic. As women hold 76% of healthcare jobs in the U.S., make up 85% of the nursing workforce, and occupy so many of the other essential jobs, this shift of caregiving is a pandemic reality. But even when both parents are working from home, men are experiencing parenting while working in ways they may never have before.

What follows this crisis will be one of the most important caregiver bias truth tellers of our lifetime. Now that working dads (many of whom are leaders of their companies) have experienced what a struggle the juggle is, what will they do? Will they go back to the office, post-quarantine, with plans to do better for women? Or will their biases deepen?

Interestingly, 87% of dads agree that women will have more professional opportunities, particularly after having children, because of remote working. We take this to mean that their current firsthand understanding of the complexity women face when managing both career and family has potentially given them newfound respect and appreciation. This could be a very good outcome, not just for moms but for the entire workforce.