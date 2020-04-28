Flying JetBlue? You’ll now need to wear a face mask during your entire trip

If you’re flying on JetBlue from Monday, May 4, onwards, you’ll now need to wear a face mask during the flight or you won’t be allowed on board. JetBlue announced the new rule in a statement posted on its website yesterday, with the airline’s president and COO Joanna Geraghty writing:

Wearing a face covering isn’t about protecting yourself, it’s about protecting those around you. This is the new flying etiquette. Onboard, cabin air is well circulated and cleaned through filters every few minutes but this is a shared space where we have to be considerate of others. We are also asking our customers to follow these CDC guidelines in the airport as well.

The requirement for its passengers to wear face masks during flights comes after the airline made coverings mandatory for its staff last month. Passengers will not need medical-grade face masks, such as the coveted N95. Instead, they’ll be able to use any kind of face covering, including homemade ones. But they’ll need to wear them the entire length of the flight as well as during check-in, boarding, and deplaning.

While JetBlue is the first airline to mandate that all passengers wear face masks, it’s highly likely it won’t be the last. Some countries, including Canada, have already made face masks compulsory for passengers on all flights, no matter the airline.