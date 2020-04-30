Amid virus-era messaging boom, LinkedIn rolls out new chat features

Workers are dealing with disruptions caused by the coronavirus crisis in any number of ways. According to data from LinkedIn, one of them is by sending an increased number of messages on the career-oriented social network.

The company reports that the first week in April saw a 14% increase in messaging over the previous year and an 8% increase in coworkers messaging one another over the previous month. In late March, the Microsoft-owned network saw group messages sent among coworkers rise 21% from one week to the next, along with a 14% increase in users sharing content from their LinkedIn feeds via messaging.

“It’s really a community that’s trying to give and get help from one another,” says Chris Szeto, senior director for product at LinkedIn.

Exactly what people are discussing isn’t completely clear, since LinkedIn naturally doesn’t read its users’ messages. Szeto says he suspects some people are using the platform as a way to reach out to colleagues with links to articles and perhaps as an alternative to messaging platforms such as Slack or Microsoft Teams at companies that don’t use such services. It seems probable that some people are also lining up references or otherwise exchanging messages after losing their jobs or being furloughed. People may also be sharing general useful information related to the pandemic and how it’s affecting business, Szeto suggests.

“Our community’s been posting a lot of great content,” he says. “We have our editors who have been curating a lot of news about COVID—what’s the truth that you should be following—and users are sharing tips for how to work from home.”

From email to messaging

The boost in messaging activity comes at a meaningful time for LinkedIn, which recently revamped its messaging back end and is rolling out new features to make the chat feature more useful. The company’s messaging system originally sported an email-style interface. But, with the rise of smartphones and the general embrace of online chat, it’s evolved into something closer to instant messaging. Messages are shorter, there are more of them, and subject lines have largely become passé, says Chris Pruett, the company’s VP of engineering.

Until March, however, the plumbing beneath LinkedIn’s messaging features hadn’t caught up with how people were using them. “The back end was still an email system, effectively,” Pruett says. “We were bolting on and sort of adapting the product, while in the back end, it was a system that wasn’t built for that.’