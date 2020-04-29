Chef and cookbook author Alison Roman shares her essential kitchen gadgets

Chef, cookbook author, and writer Alison Roman’s viral recipes, first published in the New York Times and Bon Appetit, have inspired a frenzy of social media posts with hashtags including #thecookies, #thestew, and #the pasta. As the coronavirus quarantine turns us all into home cooks, the prom queen of instagram shared her favorite kitchen utensils, whether you’re cooking up recipes from her bestselling books, Dining In and Nothing Fancy, or creating something entirely your own.
Winco Fish Spatula
“I use this tool more than anything for flipping, turning, tossing. It’s kind of like tongs and a wooden spoon for me, in terms of practicality.”
Sheet Pans
“I use these for everything—baking, roasting, storage. I like the most basic version of these, and prefer to get them from restaurant supply stores because they tend to be more sturdy.”
Le Creuset 5.5qt Dutch Oven
Microplane Grater
Chemex
“I am in a highly caffeinated period of life right now, and something about the ritual of pour over gets me. I love my Chemex.”
