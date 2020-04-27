Which states are benefiting most from the IRS stimulus checks? Some blue states are left cold

The Economic Impact Payment program is proving much more beneficial to residents of red states, according to a state-by-state analysis by Ownerly. Using U.S. Census data, the home-valuation platform calculated average stimulus check payouts per family, and compared those amounts to regional costs of living (rent, utilities, cable or satellite television, and mobile phone).

For example, in South Dakota, the average monthly cost of living is $1,384, and the average stimulus payment per family is $2,248, which means that an average stimulus payment covers 48 days of living expenses. South Dakota elected all-Republican congresspeople, as well as a Republican governor, and voted for President Trump in 2016.

Meanwhile, the average monthly cost of living in Massachusetts is $2,880, and the average stimulus payout per family is $1,897, covering only 19 days of living expenses. Massachusetts elected all-Democratic congresspeople and voted for Clinton in 2016; the state’s governor is Republican.

When spread over 150 million recipients, this means that the CARES Act stimulus payments economically benefit residents of some states far more than others.

Ownerly found that stimulus payments will go farthest in these states, all of which are red:

1. Mississippi

2. Arkansas

3. Oklahoma

4. West Virginia

5. South Dakota

The states where stimulus payments will go least far are all blue states: