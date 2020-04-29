Spending more time with your dog? These 12 ingenious toys and accessories will make both your lives happier

One of the happiest stories to come out of the pandemic is the boom in pet adoption across the nation (and even the world). Animal shelters and adoption centers are emptying, and Petfinder (the online pet adoption platform) saw a 116% increase in adoption inquiries in the second half of March, according to Vox. Meanwhile, those of us who already have pets are realizing the truth of the CDC’s assessment that pets can help ease “loneliness and depression by giving us companionship.”

