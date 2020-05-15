The ’90s-era Chicago Bulls were iconic. So why is the logo such a mystery?

ESPN’s new documentary The Last Dance has thrown the spotlight on one of the greatest teams in basketball history: the ’90s-era Chicago Bulls. Led by charismatic superstar Michael Jordan, the Bulls took home six championships in eight years. As one writer put it : “They were equal parts a superteam and a rock band, and it never got old.”

The Bulls are still iconic, largely because of Jordan’s dominance in the ’90s, but also because of the team’s easily identifiable branding—it is reportedly the only NBA team to still use its original logo. But the story behind the 54-year-old logo proves to be something of a mystery (and no, we’re not talking about that mystery). While there are plenty of anecdotes and theories behind the team’s name and design, no one I spoke to was 100% confident of the origin story, with two different designers publicly credited with the logo.

So who came up with the Bulls branding that’s managed to withstand the test of time? And what, exactly, gives it such incredible staying power? I set out to unravel the mystery.

A tale of two designers

When Dick Klein founded the Bulls in 1966, the team was associated with a Chicago legacy that some people may forget today. According to Peter T. Alter, the chief historian at the Chicago History Museum, the name was a nod to Chicago’s meatpacking industry—the city was once known as the “hog butcher of the world.” Though the industry was waning in Chicago by the 1960s, the Bulls played their first season at International Amphitheater, which was in the meatpacking district and bumped up against the Union Stock Yards.

Klein was also reportedly considering the “Matadors,” or “Toreadors” for a name, but wanted something shorter and punchier. According to the Bulls website (“whether true or not,” says Alter), Klein discussed those names with his family, but his son wasn’t too fond them, saying, “Dad, that’s a lot of bull.” And a dynastic name was born. Alter says Klein also could have drawn the name from the Chicago Packers, a one-season team in the early ’60s that also had a bull logo. (The Chicago Packers eventually morphed into the Washington Wizards.)

Once Klein had a name, he needed a logo. And according to a 2004 obituary in the Chicago Tribune, he turned to commercial designer Dean Wessel, a fellow Little League coach and neighbor in Kenilworth, just north of Chicago. In this telling, Wessel designed the now-famous frowning red bull as a favor to his friend in exchange for some free tickets. “Right after I first submitted it to Klein . . . Dick looked it over and sent it back to me, saying, ‘I want blood on the horns. Blood!'” Wessel told the Tribune in 1993. “I, of course, obliged him.”

But a competing obituary gives credit for the Bulls’ logo to another designer: Ted Drake, who died in 2000. Both the Associated Press and the Chicago Tribune said he had created the Bulls logo (as well as Notre Dame’s leprechaun) while working for Wilson Sporting Goods. How could such an iconic design be attributed to two different people? As Alter puts it: “Things that are common often have mysterious origins.”