This YouTuber captured every kind of Zoom user you’ve met recently. Which one are you?

Who: YouTuber Preston Reid.

Why we care: We all live on Planet Zoom now. It’s where we work, where we date, where we catch up with friends and family, and sometimes watch movies with them. But who are we when we’re on Zoom? A new YouTube video offers some highly accurate answers.

The plainly titled ‘Different types of Zoomers’ does just what it says on the tin. It’s a collection of the different types of people you’ve likely met (or revealed yourself to be) over the past couple months. Preston Reid’s spot-on targets include the various types of background jesters, the people who aren’t very good at positioning their camera in various ways, The Drinker, who has at least three beverages around all the time, and many other painfully familiar archetypes. What might be funniest about the video is Reid’s approximation of the bored, affect-free face almost everyone makes during Zoom chats, no matter what kind of user they are otherwise. We’re all the same page in at least that respect.

Have a look at the full video below.