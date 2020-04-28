4 things you must get right when you move physical events to digital

Seminars, trade shows, and conferences have been a staple tactic for marketers for decades. Frankly, there is nothing like face-to-face interaction to drive awareness and generate opportunities. The most recent data (pre-pandemic) from Statista found that 13% of global businesses surveyed spent between 1% and 5% of their marketing budget on events, while 10% reported spending more than half of their budgets on events.

In the past two months, the industry began to scramble and companies were faced with a choice: either cancel their events altogether or make them digital. Questions were asked. Will people still come? Can a digital event still be an engaging experience?

For example, as COVID-19 was making its way through Asia, Salesforce was put in a difficult position. They had an important product launch event scheduled for Sydney in early March and were forced to move it to an all-digital event with just 10 days’ notice. Did people still come? Yes, they did. 80,000 of them. Did people still feel engaged? Over 12,000 of them participated in product demos.

You have to be able to meet customers where they are and, right now, everyone is working digitally. Technology has advanced to the point where it shouldn’t matter if an event is physical or digital. Regardless of the situation, you won’t lose the human elements that are intertwined with events. The key to moving physical events to digital experiences, is just that, making it an experience. Here are a few ways this can be achieved.

Brand immersion

When people attend an event, they should feel like they are completely immersed in your brand. Digital environments allow you to completely brand the event experience, without the cost of creating physical signage. When you forgo printed marketing materials, you’ll have the resources and flexibility to hone in on high-quality, engaging digital experiences. Let this be how people are immersed in your brand.

Physical nuances

So much about the digital experience was about volume. Physical events gave way for opportunities in high-touch moments and opportunities. Given today’s climate, this obviously needs to change. But the changes shouldn’t be limited to big tent pole events. Event organizers can still bring a trade show floor with booths, seminars, executive roundtables, product launches, and customer appreciation events to a virtual environment, without sacrificing any of the nuances of events in the past.

Active engagement

The key to a great event experience is keeping your audience engaged. Simply streaming a presentation and calling it an event is not a good experience. Everyone needs to feel like they are in the room. Great digital events enable attendees to interact with presenters and even with each other. There is often social networking, interactive content, and gamification integrated into the experience to make it feel more connected and more fun.