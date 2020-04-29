This MIT app makes self-care as addictive as a video game

If you’re anything like me, you should probably exercise more, read more, budget your spending more, and clean your bathroom more. There are things you want to do that will make you happier and healthier, and yet, it’s all so much. We’re stuck at home in quarantine. And that box of wine is three steps closer than the running shoes.

But what if there were something that could help snap you out of the rut, be it a temporary funk or actual, clinical depression? And what if this something were designed to make doing good things for yourself as addictive as a video game? That’s the premise of The Guardians: Unite the Realms, a new app developed by the Affective Computing group at MIT Media Lab.

Out now for iOS and Android, it’s a free game, modeled after character collection games like Pokémon and Skylanders (though without any fighting). Instead of urging you to spend money on microtransactions as most of these games do, The Guardians urges you to spend effort on yourself. If you want to progress in the game, you have to invest in your own well-being.

Sure, there are plenty of apps out there that are designed to nudge you toward healthy behavior, but they don’t work very well. The data shows that people who are depressed don’t want to use self-improvement apps (only about 3% will complete a regimen in these apps). At the same time, people with severe depression still play games as much as people who aren’t experiencing depression. So gaming is a promising avenue for introducing mental health interventions.

Craig Ferguson, lead platforms engineer at the Affective Computing group and game director for the Guardians Project, has studied how software can be more empathetic, and help people improve their well-being. “I’d worked on a couple projects, interventions, [asking] once you detect what’s causing someone to be happy or unhappy, how do you help them? What we’re finding, and it’s no surprise really, is that it’s very hard to get people to do the things they know they should do to improve their lives,” says Ferguson. “I was sitting down to try to think of some way to get people to want to make these behavior changes and form these beneficial habits, and I happened to be thinking about it while playing a stupid mobile game and watching ads for in-game rewards. And it clicked.”

Ferguson then spent years working on an app that could incentivize positive behavior. But he wanted to push beyond a lot of the gamification that’s out there now. He didn’t want to challenge a user to go for a run, then give them a gold star for the efforts—having talked to creators of several such apps, he knew that this approach wasn’t all that sticky in the long-term. He wanted to capture all of the addictiveness that the mobile gaming market cornered. That meant trapping users into an enticing cycle: earning rewards, which let you level up characters, which in turn gets you more rewards, and on and on.

“The amount of people who do pay for in-game rewards is ridiculous,” Ferguson says. By one study, only 6% of all gamers refrained from spending money to unlock extra content in games, which equated to $88 billion in revenue last year. “I was like, ‘Okay, what if we could tap into the psychological tricks they’re using, and instead of using that to drive ad revenue, use that to almost trick people into living better lives?'” he says.