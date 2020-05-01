The 4 best to-do list apps you aren’t using (yet)

There’s no shortage of to-do list apps available nowadays, ranging from straightforward task-keepers to full-blown project management systems. Here’s a collection of simple but powerful, lesser-known apps you can use to chip away at all the projects you finally have time to do thanks to all the extra time you’re spending at home during the pandemic. Enjoy!

Free, simple, and shareable

If you’re looking for a straightforward list keeper with a fully featured free version that can be shared with friends, family, and others, then look no further than the well-named Checklist (Android, iOS, web).

Aside from being easy to use, perhaps the most powerful Checklist feature is its ability to leverage user-created templates. Moving? There’s a template for that. Spring-cleaning? Yep, there’s one for that, too.

You might be very happy with Checklist in its no-cost form, but there are additional paid versions in closed beta or for team use.

Paperlike simplicity

With a paper list, you might create a to-do item and then, once it’s complete, cross it off. That’s pretty much the concept of Teux Deux (iOS, web). You can create lists for each day, or overarching lists such as your grocery needs. Then you cross stuff off as you complete it.