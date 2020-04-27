Coronavirus symptoms checker: 9 signs to watch for, including 6 new CDC additions

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded its list of possible symptoms for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Its updated page now includes six additional items in addition to the original three (fever, cough, shortness of breath) that have long been seen as crucial warning signs.

Here’s the full list:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Some of those symptoms won’t surprise anyone who has been following descriptions of the disease in the media, especially by high-profile sufferers. Tom Hanks, for instance, described chills as being among the symptoms when he and his wife, Rita Wilson, announced their diagnoses back in early March.

The CDC says the above symptoms could take anywhere from 2 to 14 days to appear. One of the reasons COVID-19 has been so hard to contain is because pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic people are likely spreading it without knowing it.

The list also includes four “emergency warning signs,” although the CDC cautions that section is not all-inclusive. The agency says to seek medical attention if you experience any of the following:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion or inability to arouse

Bluish lips or face

Expanding the list of symptoms could be significant for people who are seeking a coronavirus test, as testing sites often require patients to be symptomatic. Check out the CDC’s updated symptoms page here.