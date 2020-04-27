Kondo, Ballmer, Slack and a magazine you’ll want to hold in your hands

When I became editor-in-chief of Fast Company in March 2018, I was struck by the large number of acquaintances who would tell me something along these lines: “I always buy a copy of Fast Company in the airport and read it on the plane!”

I’ve spent much of my 27-year journalism career working for newspapers (The Wall Street Journal) and magazines (Fortune, Vanity Fair) but rarely did readers volunteer information to me about where they bought those publications and where they read them.

I am reminded of those remarks as we release our May/June issue into a world in which U.S. air travel has dropped 97% and most bookstores are closed as many people shelter in their homes to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. There are thousands you who rely on newsstands for their Fast Company fix in print.

Luckily, you needn’t miss out on this new issue, which I’d humbly suggest is a visual delight (ideally consumed on paper) thanks to a sophisticated redesign by Mike Schnaidt, creative director, Alice Alves, art director, and Chelsea Schiff, associate art director.

You can get Fast Company at home, and you don’t need to contact Uber Eats or Instacart or your favorite delivery service. All you need to do is subscribe.

Other highlights of the May/June issue include a cover story on tidying doyenne Marie Kondo and her move into productivity and career advice; a profile of Second Spectrum, a startup backed by former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer that wants to change the way we watch televised sports (it is unclear when leagues will let fans back into stadiums and arenas); and a look inside Slack as it scrambled to meet unforeseen demand for its collaboration tools. There are also insightful takes on creativity from Killing Eve new showrunner Emerald Fennell and chef Alison Roman; progressive leadership lessons from Paypal CEO Dan Schulman; and our annual list of World Changing Ideas, for anyone looking for inspiration.

You can certainly read these stories and more on fastcompany.com, and I would encourage everyone to do so. But I’ve always taken great pleasure (and a little bit of comfort) in flipping through the pages of magazines while drinking a cup of tea, lying in bed before going to sleep, and yes, sitting on an airplane.