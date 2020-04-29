Why a crisis is the best time to hone your corporate reputation

A crisis, especially one as unforeseen and devastating as the COVID-19 global pandemic, can rock the foundations of an organization. Yet within every crisis lies an opportunity to shape what your organization will become—and how it will be perceived as it emerges from such a challenging time.

In a recent Stanford Graduate School of Business Executive Education online course, political economy professor Steven Callander outlined how leaders can reframe their thinking to make the most out of the challenges presented by crises. “Our objective is to handle a crisis as a management problem,” he explains. Rather than being caught like a deer in the headlights, “we want to thrive in the spotlight.”

Defining a crisis

A leader of any organization inevitably has to navigate a crisis at some point, Callander says. No industry is immune. It’s also likely, given the interdependent nature of the current global economy, that every organization will someday feel the impact of a crisis that initially seems far away.

On a basic level, then, how does an executive recognize or define a crisis? First, Callander points out, it’s a nonroutine event. Organizational success is typically built around effective, efficient routines, which is in part why crises are difficult to grapple with. Second, because a crisis can make a sudden and significant impact on an organization, it demands an immediate response. If a crisis is not attended to in a timely manner, it can cause substantial damage to the organization.

Leveraging an 0rganization’s reputation

Reputation is a concept that people inherently understand on a personal level because they are constantly trying to gauge and manage how others perceive them. As it turns out, corporate reputations are not that different, Callander says. People see businesses as trustworthy, trendy, or unethical in the same way that they view a person.

A number of studies examining corporate reputation have found that its various elements can be distilled to two words: competence and empathy. Competence is the extent to which people perceive that an organization is good at what it does. Is it reliable? Are the products it produces high quality? Empathy, by contrast, is a fuzzier term: It relates to how compassionate people perceive an organization to be. Does it care about and support its stakeholders? Can it be trusted?

Callander notes that every organization has a reputation that can be plotted along these two axes, and there are general industry trends that will affect where an organization lands. For example, a large tech company might score higher on competence but lower on empathy, whereas the inverse is more likely to be true for a small nonprofit. The goal for any business, of course, is to score high in both dimensions.