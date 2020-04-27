The COVID-19 pandemic is sparking an era of ‘smart generosity’

During challenging times, companies with purpose are often better positioned to adapt and endure than peers without a purpose. Why? Purpose serves as a vision and lens for smart decision-making during both good times and bad. More than just a reason for existing, purpose can help leaders prioritize stakeholders, redirect resources, and more precisely respond during crises such as COVID-19.

Historically, what we today call purpose is based on the evolution of various linkages between companies and causes, from philanthropy and cause branding to corporate citizenship and CSR. COVID-19 is forcing the next iteration of purpose, one that falls in line with the emerging stakeholder capitalism movement. This is taking shape as “smart generosity”—the innovative application of a company’s resources (cash, personnel, operations, reinvented products/services) toward an urgent social issue, which puts the needs of stakeholders before short-term profits.

Think: Allstate returning $600 million in premiums back to customers who are driving less; Microsoft offering 12 weeks’ paid parental leave to any full-time employee juggling homeschool with work; or Dick’s Sporting Goods’ CEO and president forgoing their salaries for the year.

Given the unprecedented nature of this pandemic, these corporate actions were not planned for or forecasted. But many were guided by a core purpose, strong corporate values, and a commitment to do the right thing for all stakeholders—not just shareholders. In fact, “shareholders come last” in the pandemic, Mark Cuban said to Just Capital. We will only come back stronger if companies focus on supporting their employees and all the other stakeholders critical to their business growth.

Here’s how companies are putting their purpose to work through smart generosity:

1. They’re putting employees first

Employees are at the core of an authentic organizational purpose. Where, how, and why we work will be transformed by COVID-19 as companies realize the vital role that all levels of employees play in the overall health and success of their business. Companies are not only instituting enhanced or extended sick leave benefits and policies, but increasing pay for frontline workers (Campbell’s, CarMax, Corning, Nestlé), freezing layoffs (Danone, Yum Brands), providing spot bonuses or childcare support (Workday, PwC), and more.