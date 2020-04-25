5 tips you can use to land an internship during the COVID-19 crisis

Editor’s Note: Even though unemployment has reached a record high due to business closures and social distancing measures brought about by the new coronavirus, you can still snag an internship if you know how to adapt and get creative. That advice comes from Jon Schlesinger , director of the career center at Brandeis University and also a lecturer in a course designed to get students to think critically about the industry in which they intern. Here, Schlesinger offers five tips for students who are searching for internships or haven’t yet started internships that they’ve secured.

1. Create your own virtual internships

While a poll of 283 employers recruiting on college campuses found that 16% have revoked internship offers, the poll also found that nearly 40% of employers have moved to a virtual internship program.

Although employers moving online means there is no office to go to anymore, this can open up opportunities for you to work virtually. Creating a virtual internship on your own is possible if you were already interviewing, or if you are still networking and making connections. Be prepared to share how you could help the employer working on a specific project or help them fill a gap during this crisis. Take advantage of this unique situation to try out an industry or work with an employer in a location you otherwise couldn’t get to.

Showing initiative in pitching your own virtual internship is one way to stand out to an employer and demonstrate grit. As more employers adapt to the current crisis, you can also find more virtual internship postings from top employers.

2. Try a micro-internship

Micro-internships are short-term, project-based assignments. Think of yourself as an independent contractor working on a project for a company. You’re in charge of your own time, as long as you complete the assignment. Parker Dewey, a website that connects college students and recent graduates to short-term, paid, professional assignments, is a good place to search for paid micro-internship postings from companies ranging from the Fortune 100 to emerging startups.

3. Focus on who’s hiring

With all the unemployment claims and business closings, it’s easy to assume that no one is hiring. However, in every down market, there are always some employers who are hiring. Look to large tech companies, health care, financial services, business software, and consulting services.

There are many websites with crowdsourced information about who is hiring. Sites such as ismyinternshipcancelled.com and candor.co both have regularly updated lists. Handshake, one of the largest platforms connecting students and employers, reached out to its employers to find 500 companies hiring students on the platform right now. No list will be exhaustive. It’s still best to reach out to the individual recruiter or employer to learn about their hiring plans. However, time spent researching employers and networking is more crucial than just sending out résumés.