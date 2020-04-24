Travis Scott’s Astronomical ‘Fortnite’ tour exploded the idea of what a concert can be

The rapper/producer teamed up with Fortnite for Astronomical, a now-record-setting live-stream tour that has elevated the virtual concert experience.

Fortnite players have had major game events to look forward to for years, and they get more ambitious each time. Last year’s Marshmello show (which had 10 million attendees) provided a glimpse into what virtual concerts would look like moving forward.

This week’s Travis Scott’s kickoff performance set a new record with 12.3 million players getting a taste of both new music and classics.

HOLY… the Travis Scott event in Fortnite was the one of the COOLEST events yet! Absolute UNREAL! pic.twitter.com/dvGLzuPCO4 — Jon (@MrDalekJD) April 23, 2020

The excitement began last weekend, with players being able to see the stage as it was constructed at the Sweaty Sands beach, in addition to multiple Astroworld heads popping up in the days leading up to the show. When the show started on Thursday, players were alerted by a planet-like object floating toward them on-screen that eventually exploded.

During the show, a giant Scott stomped around the island performing while visuals changed along with the songs. There were roller coasters, spacemen, and a cyborg version of Travis Scott, and the crowd was submerged underwater at one point.