UPDATES: COVID-19
advertisement
advertisement

The internet hilariously says no to President Trump’s claim that disinfectant knocks out COVID-19

This is us, in the bizarro world, in 2020.

The internet hilariously says no to President Trump’s claim that disinfectant knocks out COVID-19
[Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian/The White House/Flickr; rawpixel; geralt/Pixabay; Predra6_Photos/Pixabay]
By Starr Rhett Rocque2 minute Read

In case you’re wondering why #disinfectant, #Lysol, and #DontDrinkBleach are trending on Twitter, it’s because the president of the Bizarro World version of the United States of America suggested that injecting yourself with disinfectant can cure coronavirus.

advertisement
advertisement

This really happened, not fake news, not a hoax.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” he said Thursday evening during another White House coronavirus briefing.

Trump made the comment after Bill Bryan, leader of the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, gave a presentation stating that the virus doesn’t live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. He also discussed the home-cleaning products that can kill the virus as well.

The key words here are home, cleaning, and products.

You know, the disinfecting products you use to clean surfaces that have warning labels about not ingesting and keeping away from children?

Those.

advertisement

So yeah, Trump suggested figuring out a way to get these products injected into the body, especially the lungs, to knock the coronavirus right out. This isn’t the first time a notable figure has given awful medical advice, but it’s up there with the worst!

Can’t believe we have to say this but: Don’t try injecting disinfectant or any cleaning products at home—or anywhere.

People are obviously horrified. Here are some of the most priceless reactions:

Dr. Birx, blink twice

advertisement

TikTok gold

When you realize that someone will actually try this

advertisement

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life