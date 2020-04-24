The internet hilariously says no to President Trump’s claim that disinfectant knocks out COVID-19

In case you’re wondering why #disinfectant, #Lysol, and #DontDrinkBleach are trending on Twitter, it’s because the president of the Bizarro World version of the United States of America suggested that injecting yourself with disinfectant can cure coronavirus.
This really happened, not fake news, not a hoax.
“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” he said Thursday evening during another White House coronavirus briefing.
Trump made the comment after Bill Bryan, leader of the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, gave a presentation stating that the virus doesn’t live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. He also discussed the home-cleaning products that can kill the virus as well.
The key words here are home, cleaning, and products.
You know, the disinfecting products you use to clean surfaces that have warning labels about not ingesting and keeping away from children?
Those.
So yeah, Trump suggested figuring out a way to get these products injected into the body, especially the lungs, to knock the coronavirus right out. This isn’t the first time a notable figure has given awful medical advice, but it’s up there with the worst!
Can’t believe we have to say this but: Don’t try injecting disinfectant or any cleaning products at home—or anywhere.
People are obviously horrified. Here are some of the most priceless reactions:
Dr. Birx, blink twice
#disinfectant – American Horror Story pic.twitter.com/56qW9nRLoa
— Jen (@jen150300) April 24, 2020
Dr Deborah Birx reacts as President Donald Trump calls for studies of using UV light and disinfectant intravenously to fight #Coronavirus.
Excellent camera work.pic.twitter.com/cokXUGBBiP
— Richard Chambers (@newschambers) April 24, 2020
Dr Trump: “Can we inject the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute”
Dr Birx:pic.twitter.com/7z9WryVFaG
— Թεαηմϯ (@AngryPeanut4) April 24, 2020
You're in good hands with sunlight, Dettol and Trump M.D. on your case! #disinfectant pic.twitter.com/cvoJG32JG4
— Pizopop (@pizopop) April 24, 2020
TikTok gold
Let the memes begin! They’re coming in thick and fast! pic.twitter.com/bbYFd2Rn7H
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) April 24, 2020
When you realize that someone will actually try this
I'm at work. Please don't add disinfectant poisoned goofuses to our workload! #disinfectant pic.twitter.com/RQKIddWTA7
— Mitla96 (@Mitla96) April 23, 2020
How long before the first hardcore #Trump supporter dies from injecting disinfectant? pic.twitter.com/3olqQnszf9
— Aóife (@LankyLegged) April 24, 2020
Me learning that #Trump suggested people should inject #disinfectant to destroy #coronavirus this morning and remembering that it's the USA, so at least one dickhead is gonna do it: pic.twitter.com/PpEXp6Izlb
— ✋ at ???? (@KeloidKrown) April 24, 2020
Remember to always Chill your domestos #disinfectant before drinking , toilet duck is best taking as a shot at room temperature … enjoy ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/XguKPIlYgj
— Coonster (@hibeesfamily) April 24, 2020
I know what #trump was watching last night. This is why he wants to use disinfectant. @SethMacFarlane #foundhisrolemodel pic.twitter.com/fmFy7KrBKL
— sumich (@sumich) April 24, 2020