The internet hilariously says no to President Trump’s claim that disinfectant knocks out COVID-19

In case you’re wondering why #disinfectant, #Lysol, and #DontDrinkBleach are trending on Twitter, it’s because the president of the Bizarro World version of the United States of America suggested that injecting yourself with disinfectant can cure coronavirus.

This really happened, not fake news, not a hoax.

“I see the disinfectant that knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning? As you see, it gets in the lungs, it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it would be interesting to check that,” he said Thursday evening during another White House coronavirus briefing.

Trump made the comment after Bill Bryan, leader of the Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology division, gave a presentation stating that the virus doesn’t live as long in warmer and more humid temperatures. He also discussed the home-cleaning products that can kill the virus as well.

The key words here are home, cleaning, and products.

You know, the disinfecting products you use to clean surfaces that have warning labels about not ingesting and keeping away from children?

Those.