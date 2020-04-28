Can’t find toilet paper, eggs, or flour? This app knows where to go

Seeing a two-word phrase in an app last week was enough to get me to grab my car key and a face mask and set out on a Costco run.

The phrase was “A Few,” and it appeared under a toilet-paper icon in an app called OurStreets to indicate limited availability of this most prized of pandemic dry goods at the nearest Costco. That wholesale warehouse did, in fact, have 30-roll bundles of Charmin, and I returned home in moderate triumph with one pack.

That’s not the use case the Washington, D.C., developers of OurStreets had in mind when they shipped it in January for Android and iOS as a way for pedestrians and cyclists to report bad behavior by drivers. But the novel coronavirus forced a rush reinvention of this free app as crowdsourced radar for grocery shoppers who don’t want to wait days for a home-delivery slot.

OurStreets still relies on users to report the whereabouts of round things—they’re just rolls of TP instead of the wheels of cars, bicycles, and scooters. The app also collects and displays user-sourced data for shops stocked with such other scarcities as soap, eggs, bread, hand sanitizer, and flour.

It started with a request from the D.C. government agency that OurStreets’ developers had dealt with during the app’s first incarnation.

“I got a call from the D.C. Department of Public Works in mid-March asking if we could repurpose OurStreets to crowdsource the availability of essential supplies during the COVID-19 crisis,” says CEO Mark Sussman. “We of course said yes, knowing already that this had to be a nationwide effort.”

Sussman was enthusiastic about the idea even though it ruined his weekend. “It was a Friday evening, and we got to work that night,” he explains. “We went from ideating and wireframing over the weekend to a full product launch in 11 days, or what is [normally] about two months of product development in less than two weeks.”