Every year, Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Awards honor the businesses and organizations driving change in the world. This year, as the escalating crises of the coronavirus and economic collapse continue, the bold ideas we feature here seem more vital than ever. This year, we received nearly 3,000 entries, an all-time record. The 26 winners and hundreds of other finalists—selected by a roster of experts from the worlds of social entrepreneurship, philanthropy, venture capital, activism, and beyond—represent the kind of innovative thinking that will help us recover and rebuild.