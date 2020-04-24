Former World Bank president Jim Yong Kim has a 5-point plan to defeat COVID-19

Dr. Jim Yong Kim, the former president of the World Bank, says that he has the only plan to squash COVID-19 and reopen the economy. In a wide-ranging interview with Fast Company editor-in-chief Stephanie Mehta, Kim presented an aggressive five-point strategy.

The essential five-point plan

social distancing

testing

tracing the contacts of those who have tested positive

isolating those who have been in contact with positive patients, and quarantining those who may be infected

treatment

Deployed together, these actions smother outbreaks as they are detected, and have proven effective in South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. The United States is currently not doing any of these things adequately, largely due to insufficient funding and low mobilization of the public health system.

Kim says that waiting on a vaccine is wishful thinking, as it will take a year or more, production is complicated, and vaccinating 7.8 billion people is utterly complex—if the virus doesn’t mutate before then.

“The one thing we know for sure that is going to be effective is the five-point strategy,” Kim says. “It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be expensive. But I don’t think we have any other choice.”

The U.S. price tag will be hundreds of billions of dollars, he adds.

But all five steps must be deployed simultaneously and aggressively, Kim continues, and the stakes could not be higher: “This is the crisis of our lifetimes. If we let this continue to go, the economic devastation will be just unspeakably horrific, and especially in developing countries, we’re gonna hear talk of people starving to death if we don’t get on top of this.”

Kim was the president of the World Bank from 2012-2019 and a former chair of the department of global health and social medicine at Harvard Medical School, as well as the former president of Dartmouth College. He is also a cofounder of Partners in Health, where he worked with Paul Farmer for over two decades, and has recently returned to help the state of Massachusetts deploy the five-point plan. He hopes that the work there will help other countries mimic such deployments.