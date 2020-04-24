Women will play a critical role in the U.S. economic recovery

Business leaders have the opportunity to bend the arc of history toward inclusion right now. COVID-19 has exposed inequities that have either been long-buried or pushed aside. But business leaders must take a stand and modernize their human capital and business processes to ensure equity—in every single decision. Doing so will enable their companies to bounce back stronger and faster.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Talent leaders have a historic opportunity to address inequities now As COVID-19 throws HR leaders into the front lines of managing a talent crisis, the decisions they make today will “shape a corporation’s identity and tell a story that will leave traces long after COVID-19 has been quelled,” according to an article published by McKinsey & Co. These fragile moments of uncertainty define and cement a company’s purpose, identity, and culture. Moreover, the article reports that 82% of employees believe in the importance of “corporate purpose,” but only 42% report seeing much effect of stated corporate purposes. That 40-point gap between values and action is an invitation for talent leaders to champion gender equity. And if there was ever a time to do so, it’s now. Why now? Gender equity will play a critical role in helping companies bounce back faster from this virus-induced economic crisis. Pipeline’s original research across 4,161 companies in 29 countries shows that for every 10% increase in gender equity, there is a 1% to 2% increase in revenue. Our country will benefit from achieving gender equity too. Closing the gender equity gap would unlock $2 trillion in economic gains for the U.S. alone. And let’s not forget that women are the most educated cohort in the U.S. Advanced technologies are key to reaching gender equity So, in the midst of COVID-19 turmoil, how can HR leaders create gender-equitable talent management strategies that are capable of withstanding the future of work? The solution lies with the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Leaders must deploy advanced technologies such as AI and cloud computing to catalyze gender equity in their organizations. Two pivotal reasons point to the necessity of advanced technologies. First, there is the foundational reason why advanced technologies are needed to close the gender equity gap. A full 78% of CEOs list gender equity as one of their top priorities, yet only 22% of employees regularly see data on it shared and measured. Every organization makes three key talent decisions per year to move toward gender equity: how they pay their employees, how they evaluate their performance, and how they evaluate their potential.

advertisement

Now consider this: There are 30 million employees in the Fortune 500. That’s 90 million opportunities every year to move either further from or closer to gender equity. How can leaders ensure that every one of those decisions is an equitable one? And remember, those 90 million opportunities don’t take into account the need for equitable hiring and promotion practices as well. Tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution can solve these complex issues by not only collecting and capitalizing on gender equity data but also by ensuring consistency across an entire company. In other words, these technologies provide businesses with the data, transparency, and accountability needed to achieve gender equity. Second, there is a more acute, COVID-19-specific reason why we need to draw on advanced technologies to close the gender equity gap. The coronavirus is accelerating the future of work. In fact, some analysts are saying that the future of work may have already arrived. That means it’s time for HR to get comfortable with advanced people analytics platforms. And for the 70% of leading global companies whose CEOs, before COVID-19, expressed the need for a “radical digitally-led transformation of their business model,” consider the pandemic an invitation to start such a transformation. HR leaders are part of the solution We are in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime economic, social, and corporate restructuring. There will be no going back to “business as usual.” Our new normal will be inclusive at its core. The narrative of the tradeoff between people-first and business-first will disappear because greater inclusion drives better business. If you anticipate and prepare for these massive shifts now by embracing gender equity and advanced technologies, your company can not only survive but thrive post-pandemic.

advertisement

Katica Roy is the CEO and founder of Pipeline Equity.