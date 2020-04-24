5 smart tips to help you excel at remote performance management

Performance management requires a lot of planning and attention, so that everyone in an organization can benefit from it, including employees working remotely. Now more than ever, leaders need to focus on adapting and altering their processes to fit a new normal of working from home.

In uncertain times for businesses everywhere, managers, HR professionals, and employees should be paying extra attention to performance. Priorities need to be revisited, and goals need to be shifted. Moving the needle while ensuring that employees are feeling secure, engaged, and aligned should be one of the main focus points for every organization.

That is no small feat. Managing and working with remote employees entails a different dynamic than working in an office environment. Here are five tips that could keep teams pushing in the same direction while feeling motivated and included.

Put performance at the forefront

Performance management is an ongoing process. It doesn’t start and end with annual performance reviews. Effective managers know that there needs to be a strong process in place that supports ongoing, real-time feedback, one-on-ones, and a variety of engagement surveys to keep track of performance. That is the only way to know the real value employees are bringing to the organization and the only way to truly support them in their roles and careers.

Treating employee performance and development as an afterthought with remote employees is common yet not advised. Many businesses are currently panicking and forgetting that the real currency of their success is their people, but employees need strong leadership now more than ever. Research has shown that one of the main ways employers fail remote workers is by not talking to them about career goals and personal growth.

Staying on top of remote work performance and monitoring how employees are performing both in their roles (as well as their careers) is a surefire way to get the best out of people and to create an environment they want to be a part of, regardless of where they are located.

Introduce real-time feedback if you haven’t already

Remote work has been an increasing trend over the past decade. Current events have just accelerated an inevitable new reality–working away from the office for a lot longer. That’s why this is the perfect opportunity to either start creating a strong feedback culture or reinforce the one you’ve already been working on.