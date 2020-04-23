This site will connect you with ways to volunteer during the pandemic—without leaving your couch

As the country remains at a social-distancing standstill, not only are vulnerable people in need of essential items, companionship, and care, but many more fortunate individuals are finding themselves with more time on their hands and a feeling that they should be doing more to give back to the community than simply staying inside and watching Netflix. But opportunities may be limited, given health concerns with going outside and lockdown laws restricting travel. Now, there is a way to volunteer from your couch.

Quite literally. A brand-new website, Volunteer From Your Couch, which launches today, makes it easier for volunteers with an itch to make a difference to connect with organizations that need help to serve people affected by COVID-19. The platform that powers this new “marketplace of action” is Mobilize, a volunteer recruitment platform with roots in political organizing, which has responded to the current situation by making its technology available and free for groups responding to the coronavirus.

These connections have already been taking place on Mobilize.us, but the COVID-specific responses are, as of today, moving over to volunteerfromyourcouch.com. “We really need to be able to convene as much volunteer energy as possible around these organizations that are on the frontlines,” says Alfred Johnson, CEO and cofounder of Mobilize.

That “volunteer energy” is surging; Johnson says many individuals started reaching out and asking how they could make a difference while also keeping themselves safe. The demand is just as high for the organizations, whose needs have changed, and which are having to get more creative in how best to serve their communities.

That’s certainly true for Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY, a local Meals on Wheels organization that serves 3,000 seniors in that region. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything for seniors overnight,” says Jennifer Steele, the executive director, adding that they had to find an innovative system to perform outreach to the older people, to see if they’re in need of food at a time when their movements are restricted—but also simply to provide them with some human connection in a lonely time.

Steele’s volunteer base has increased dramatically since the start of COVID-19, from five to 10 regular volunteers to hundreds. After a simple sign-up process, Mobilize now supplies the technological solution that not only provides the centralized platform, but also manages training, engaging, and scheduling for the large number of participants.

Phone banking is blocked into regular scheduled events. Volunteers who sign up are then connected to an autodialing system to take the reins and facilitate the outreach; it provides opportunities for companies or groups looking for new team-building ideas. “It’s better than a Zoom happy hour, which is all that companies have right now” Steele says. In a three-week pilot program, the Meals on Wheels group engaged with 1,200 seniors, and is now ready for operations via the new site.